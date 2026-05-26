Panhua Group to start operations at $1 billion steel plant in Philippines in June

China-based private steelmaker Panhua Group will start operations at the first phase of its $1 billion integrated steel facility in Sarangani province, the Philippines, in June, according to a statement by Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque.

The initial phase of the project, located in Maasim town, will focus on sheet manufacturing and is expected to create more than 4,000 direct jobs, according to the country’s Department of Trade and Industry.

The facility is part of Panhua Group’s planned three-phase steel complex in the Philippines, which is expected to eventually produce up to 10 million mt of steel products per year for both the local and export markets, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.