NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.8 percent in late June 2026

In late June (June 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 57.3/mt ($8.4/mt) or 1.8 percent to RMB 3,172.1/mt ($466/mt), compared to the price in mid-June (June 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average price of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), angles, and seamless steel pipes declined by 1.8 percent, 0.9 percent, 1.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-June.