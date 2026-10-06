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India's Tata Steel to hike capacity of subsidiary NINL to 5 million mt

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 11:11:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Tata Steel Limited will ramp up the capacity of its subsidiary Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) to 5 million mt entailing a capital expenditure of $4.15 billion, Tata Steel Limited managing director T V Narendran said in a statement on Tuesday, October 6.

“It will be an expansion of long products to improve product mix and lower cost structure,” he stated.

In 2022, Tata Steel completed the acquisition of Odisha-based NINL through the government's disinvestment program via erstwhile subsidiary Tata Steel Long Products Limited, with a successful bid of around $1.24 billion.

The former government-run NINL operates a 1 million mt steel mill located at Kalingangar in the eastern state of Odisha. Prior to its acquisition by Tata Steel, it had been shut down for three years owing to a lack of funding and other management reasons.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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