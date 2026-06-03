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India’s JVML awards John Cockerill India $136 million contract for annealing and pickling lines at CRNO steel mill

Wednesday, 03 June 2026 11:22:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited (JVML), part of Jindal Group, has awarded a contract to John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL) and its wholly-owned subsidiary John Cockerill Metal International Limited SA (JCMI), for projects at its cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO) electrical grade steel making mill, a company statement said on Wednesday, June 3.

The project will entail design, engineering, supply, supervision, erection and commissioning of two annealing and coating lines and one annealing and pickling line at JVML’s CRNO facility.

The contract is estimated to be worth around $136.41 million.


Tags: Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

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