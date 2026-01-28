 |  Login 
India’s APTL to double structural steel production capacity by 2030

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 11:44:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APTL), a leading structural steel producer, will double its capacity to 10 million mt per year from 5 million mt at present by 2030, through a slew of expansion projects, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, January 28.

The company’s expansion roadmap includes five greenfield manufacturing facilities at Gorakhpur (200,000mt), Siliguri (300,000 mt, Bhuj (300,000mt), New Malur (600,000 mt) and Raipur (600,000 mt). 

Alongside greenfield expansion, APL Apollo is adding one million metric tons through debottlenecking and undertaking plant modernisation initiatives. This includes replacing conventional mills with faster and more efficient equipment to improve throughput and productivity. A detailed execution plan for these initiatives is expected to be outlined within the next year, the company said. However, no investment figures have been disclosed by the company.


Tags: Hrc Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

