India’s Shyam Metalics Limited to construct new stainless steel HRC making plant

Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:45:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Shyam Metalics Limited (SML) will invest an estimated $90.36 million to construct a new stainless steel hot rolled coil (HRC) manufacturing plant at its existing site in eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday, April 11.

The facility, with a capacity of 0.3 million mt per year, will specialise in producing high-quality 200 and 400 series stainless steel hot rolled coils, the statement read.

SML will leverage its captive raw materials such as direct-reduced iron (DRI), power, and ferroalloys for new project.

The new plant has been scheduled for completion by 2026-27.


