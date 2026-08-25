JSW Steel orders Andritz galvanizing line for advanced automotive steels

Indian integrated steelmaker JSW Steel has selected Austria-based technology supplier Andritz to provide a continuous galvanizing line for its Toranagallu plant in Karnataka, supporting the company's expansion in value-added automotive steel products.

New line to produce 500,000 mt of galvanized steel annually

The line will have an annual production capacity of approximately 500,000 mt and will process steel strip up to 1,900 mm wide and 2.60 mm thick at speeds of up to 180 meters per minute. Its product range will include advanced high-strength steel grades with tensile strengths of up to 1,480 MPa, enabling JSW Steel to address growing automotive demand for lighter, stronger and safer materials, particularly for fuel-efficient and electric vehicles.

Andritz's scope covers the engineering, manufacture and supply of the complete line, including terminal equipment, a chemical cleaning section, furnace, coating pot, after-pot cooling system, skin pass mill, tension leveling line and post-treatment section.

Commissioning scheduled for 2028

The new line is scheduled to start operations in 2028, further strengthening the longstanding cooperation between JSW Steel and Andritz. The contract was included in Andritz's order intake for the second quarter of 2026, while its value was not disclosed.