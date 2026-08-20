Brazilian steel distributor sales rise in July; stronger purchases push inventories up

According to INDA, Brazilian institute of steel distributors, their associates sold 330,200 metric tons (mt) of steel products in July, against 317,700 mt in June.

On the same comparative basis, purchases by INDA-linked distributors increased by 6 percent to 343,300 mt, while inventories rose 1.1 percent to 1.176 million mt. This equals 3.6 months of consumption, well above the sector's 2.8-month comfort benchmark.

July imports declined 26.7 percent to 175,400 mt, covering heavy plate, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.

Compared with July 2025, July 2026 sales declined by 4.4 percent, purchases declined 8 percent, and imports slumped by 31.5 percent.

INDA expects purchases and sales to increase by 1.5 percent from July to August.

Market sources said Chinese HRC imports are expected to face antidumping measures, as CRC and coated flat products already have. They added that authorities have postponed the announcement, now expected in October, although the final deadline remains December 2026.