Brazilian steel distributors benefit from antidumping measures on China imports

According to INDA, the Brazilian institute of steel distributors, their associates sold 341,300 metric tons (mt) of steel products in May, against 314,000 mt in April. The increased exports are a direct result of recent antidumping measures adopted by Brazil against China, which has reduced the influx of cheap Chinese material.

In the same comparison basis, purchases by INDA-linked distributors increased by 2.3 percent to 340,600 mt, while inventories were unchanged at 1.157 million mt. This equals 3.4 months of consumption, still well above the sector’s 2.8-month comfort benchmark.

April imports fell 27.4 percent to 120,900 mt, including heavy plate, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.

Compared with May 2025, May 2026 sales increased by 3.8 percent, purchases rose 0.3 percent, and imports dropped a sharp 71.1 percent.

INDA expects purchases and sales to be stable in June from May.

INDA president Carlos Loureiro said prices may gain momentum in the second half of the year, as with reduced competition from imported products, the sector believes that there will be more room to solidify the price adjustments implemented by steel mills.

According to Loureiro, the Galvalume segment is already showing this trend, benefiting from antidumping measures that have curbed the influx of Chinese material.

"With the absence of import pressure, I believe the mills will truly be able to implement this increase," Loureiro said.

Given this scenario, INDA assesses that the second half of the year should outperform the first, consolidating the Brazilian steel market's gradual recovery and allowing the sector to close 2026 with moderate growth.