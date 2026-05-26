Steel import quota utilization showing modest progress in Brazil

With validity from February 24 until June 23, 2026, the Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex (Foreign Trade System), allowed 445,469 metric tons (mt) of finished steel products to be imported at regular tax rates.

Updated on 20 May, the quotas have reached a 60 percent average rate of utilization, against 56 percent on 22 April, as follows:

· Plates in coils: 19 percent from 1,284 mt, unchanged

· HRC: 18 percent from 36,120 mt, against 12 percent previously

· CRC: 54 percent from 84,203 mt, against 44 percent previously

· Zinc Coated: 72 percent from 144,285 mt, against 61 percent previously

· Galvalume: 77 percent from 147,038 mt, against 71 percent previously

· Wire rod: 16 percent utilization of 32,534 mt, unchanged

Volumes exceeding the quotas during the period will be subject to 25 percent import tariff.

The Brazilian steel industry claims that the adoption of quotas is not sufficient to reduce steel imports at alleged dumping conditions, although the adoption in February of antidumping duties on CRC and coated flat products imported from China was received with optimism by the sector.