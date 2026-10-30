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Indian government and HD Hyundai plan $ 4 billion shipyard in Tamil Nadu

Friday, 30 October 2026 10:53:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government and HD Hyundai are in talks to construct a $4 billion Greenfield shipyard in southern state of Tamil Nadu, a government statement said on Friday, October 30.

The project was discussed between India's minister for shipping, ports and waterways, Sabananda and HD Hyundai chairman Chung Ki-sun during former's visit to Seoul, the statement said.

A joint working group (JWG) will now oversee project development, the two sides will work towards agreeing a joint venture structure, and the detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be finalised within six months, it added.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai's shipbuilding arm, has expressed intent to participate as a primary strategic investor, and the project partners expressed their shared intent to take the shipyard forward, the statement said.


The proposed shipyard will be developed under the Indian government's “Shipbuilding Development Scheme” and envisaged to have an annual shipbuilding capacity of nearly 2.5 million Gross Tonnage (GT), subject to validation through the proposed DPR.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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