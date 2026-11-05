India's coking coal import port traffic up 11% in Apr-Oct FY 2026-27

India!s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2026-27 have been provisionally estimated at 39.94 million mt, a rise of 10.85 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, November 5.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, total port inward traffic of coking coal in October 2026 was an estimated 6.41 million mt, compared to 5.12 million mt in September 2026.

IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic including pellets during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2026-27 was an estimated 29.53 million mt, a rise of 9.4 percent year on year.