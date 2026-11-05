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India's coking coal import port traffic up 11% in Apr-Oct FY 2026-27

Thursday, 05 November 2026 14:32:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India!s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2026-27 have been provisionally estimated at 39.94 million mt, a rise of 10.85 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, November 5.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, total port inward traffic of coking coal in October 2026 was an estimated 6.41 million mt, compared to 5.12 million mt in September 2026.

IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic including pellets during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2026-27 was an estimated 29.53 million mt, a rise of 9.4 percent year on year.

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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