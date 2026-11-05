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Jindal Stainless Limited subsidiary commissions powder coating facility for stainless products

Thursday, 05 November 2026 10:10:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India-based Jindal Lifestyle Limited (JLL), a subsidiary of Indian stainless steel producer Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), has commissioned a new powder coating facility at its manufacturing plant in the northern state of Haryana, a company statement said on Thursday, November 5.

The company said that the facility, with capacity of 5,000 mt per year, would enable the company to offer specialized finished capabilities to its portfolio of stainless steel products.

JLL will offer a wider range of surface finishes for components used in metro rail systems, automotive and infrastructure projects, medical equipment racks, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), luggage handling systems and other industrial applications.

The new unit features an automated conveyor-based process supported by advanced spray technology, nine water tanks and nano pre-treatment chemistry. Its conveyor system is designed to handle components of different sizes, allowing the company to process a diverse range of products for mobility and infrastructure applications, the company said.

Tags: Stainless products  India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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