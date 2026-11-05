Jindal Stainless Limited subsidiary commissions powder coating facility for stainless products

India-based Jindal Lifestyle Limited (JLL), a subsidiary of Indian stainless steel producer Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), has commissioned a new powder coating facility at its manufacturing plant in the northern state of Haryana, a company statement said on Thursday, November 5.

The company said that the facility, with capacity of 5,000 mt per year, would enable the company to offer specialized finished capabilities to its portfolio of stainless steel products.

JLL will offer a wider range of surface finishes for components used in metro rail systems, automotive and infrastructure projects, medical equipment racks, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), luggage handling systems and other industrial applications.

The new unit features an automated conveyor-based process supported by advanced spray technology, nine water tanks and nano pre-treatment chemistry. Its conveyor system is designed to handle components of different sizes, allowing the company to process a diverse range of products for mobility and infrastructure applications, the company said.