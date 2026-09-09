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India's SMEL sees stainless steel sales rise by 16.44% in August 2026

Wednesday, 09 September 2026 14:39:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) achieved stainless steel sales of 10,920 mt in August 2026, a rise of 16.44 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, September 9.

According to the company, average realizations from sales of stainless steel increased by 2.21 percent in August 2026, compared to average realization during July 2026.

SMEL's sales of various carbon steel flat products during August 2026 amounted to 29,262 mt, a rise of 114 percent year on year, the statement said.

It said that specialty alloy sales were 19,002 mt, a growth of 27.97 percent year on year. However, carbon steel long product sales declined by 2.76 percent year on year in August to 142,897 mt.

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Production 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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