India's SMEL sees stainless steel sales rise by 16.44% in August 2026

India's Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) achieved stainless steel sales of 10,920 mt in August 2026, a rise of 16.44 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, September 9.

According to the company, average realizations from sales of stainless steel increased by 2.21 percent in August 2026, compared to average realization during July 2026.

SMEL's sales of various carbon steel flat products during August 2026 amounted to 29,262 mt, a rise of 114 percent year on year, the statement said.

It said that specialty alloy sales were 19,002 mt, a growth of 27.97 percent year on year. However, carbon steel long product sales declined by 2.76 percent year on year in August to 142,897 mt.