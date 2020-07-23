﻿
English
SAIL’s Salem mill develops super duplex stainless steel production

Thursday, 23 July 2020 14:43:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Salem Steel Plant (SSP) has developed the capability for production of super duplex stainless steel (grade: SS32205), the bulk of which is currently imported into the country, a company statement said on Thursday, July 23.

According to the company, all applications that require high corrosion-resistant steel with strength can be met with super duplex stainless steel which contains three percent molybdenum.

SAIL had earlier developed duplex stainless steel (grade: 33202) with four percent molybdenum and has already serviced orders for it, but with the new capability the steel producer has enriched its product basket further and will be able to cater to high-end steel requirements from sectors like chemical processing, oil and gas exploration, the pulp and paper industry, the food processing industry and biofuel plants, the statement said.

The superior qualities of corrosion resistance, strength, formability in this new grade come through the presence of chromium, molybdenum and nitrogen in the steel, resulting in higher yield strength, almost twice that of standard austenitic steel, providing flexibility to use the steel in thinner gauges of the same strength, the company said.


