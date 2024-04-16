﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Global stainless steel output up 4.6 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the fourth quarter last year, world stainless crude steel output decreased by 2.2 percent quarter on quarter to 14.77 million mt, while increasing by 6.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in 2023 world stainless crude steel output rose by 4.6 percent year on year, amounting to 58.44 million mt.

According to the ISSF data, in 2023 stainless crude steel production increased by 12.6 percent in China and moved down by 7.2 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while decreasing by 9.6 percent in the US and down by 6.2 percent in Europe, all compared to 2022.  

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons): 

Region

 Quarter

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

y-o-y
(%)

Europe

1,636

1,495

1,270

1,502

5,902

-6.2%

USA

478

465

442

440

1,824

-9.6%

China

8,418

9,291

9,970

8,997

36,676

12.6%

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,631

1,687

1,619

1,943

6,880

-7.2%

Others

1,665

1,809

1,798

1,891

7,163

-5.2%

TOTAL

13,828

14,745

15,099

14,773

58,444

4.6%

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 15, 2024

11 Apr | Flats and Slab

Chinese stainless steel prices stable or slightly higher

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge up

09 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2024

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary AD review results on stainless sheet and strip from S. Korea

04 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable, with some slight declines

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 9.32 percent in Jan-Feb

01 Apr | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2024

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly decrease

28 Mar | Flats and Slab