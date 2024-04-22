﻿
China’s stainless steel exports up 9.8 percent in Q1

Monday, 22 April 2024 11:05:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 152,700 mt, down 31.4 percent month on month, while up 23.8 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In March, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 386,300 mt, up 49.6 percent month on month, while rising by 10.6 percent year on year.

In the January-March period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 608,100 mt and 1.0617 million mt, up 31.9 percent and 9.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In March, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 233,600 mt, up 551.7 percent month on month, while increasing by 3.4 percent year on year. In the first three months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 453,600 mt, down 10.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

