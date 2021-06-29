﻿
India’s Mukand Limited to increase stainless steel production

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:34:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Mukand Limited will increase its stainless steel production to 150,000 mt per year from the current level of 100,000 mt per year, company officials said on Tuesday, June 29.

The officials said that the increase in production will be achieved without any significant capital expenditure.

This will be possible as the alloy steel rolling which was done at the company’s plant at Thane, Maharashtra, is being gradually transferred to the newly commissioned bar and wire rod plant at Hospet in the southern state of Karnataka, freeing up capacity for stainless steel products at the Thane plant, the officials said.

The company said that production and sales of specialized stainless steel and long products at the Thane plant had been affected due to the diversion of oxygen for medical use for six weeks. But supply of oxygen to the plant had been resumed since June 1 as per the government directive and production became normal again.


