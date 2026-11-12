India's SMIOL secures environmental approval to expand iron ore mining capacity

India's Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) has secured environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to increase the production capacity of its iron ore mine to 942,000 mt per year from the current 785,000 mt per year, according to a company statement issued on Thursday, November 12.

The same clearance also allows the company to reduce its manganese ore mining capacity from 134,000 mt per year to 73,300 mt per year within its 1,860-hectare mining lease area.