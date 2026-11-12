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India's SMIOL secures environmental approval to expand iron ore mining capacity

Thursday, 12 November 2026 11:07:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) has secured environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to increase the production capacity of its iron ore mine to 942,000 mt per year from the current 785,000 mt per year, according to a company statement issued on Thursday, November 12.

The same clearance also allows the company to reduce its manganese ore mining capacity from 134,000 mt per year to 73,300 mt per year within its 1,860-hectare mining lease area.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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