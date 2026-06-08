Global iron ore exports rise in May 2026 on Chinese buying

Iron ore (including pellets) exports from key global producers, Australia, Brazil, and India, rose month on month in May 2026, except South African shipments. This was largely due to enhanced procurement by Chinese buyers, before the Labour Day holidays to keep portside inventories high, and higher steel production volumes in early May.

Australian exports rise by 6% month on month

Australia's iron ore and pellet export shipments stood at 81 million mt in May, gaining by 6% against 76.4 million mt in April, according to vessel line-up data by BigMint. Meanwhile, shipments rose by 5.6 percent year on year against 76.7 million mt in May 2025.

China remained the top importer, receiving 67.4 million mt, followed by Japan at 5.4 million mt and South Korea at 4.7 million mt. Rio Tinto was the leading exporter at 28.2 million mt, trailed by BHP at 24.7 million mt and FMG at 20.5 million mt.

The increase was mainly supported by improved vessel loading activity across Pilbara ports and stronger shipment flows from major miners, following smoother mining and rail operations during the month. Better export availability from Rio Tinto, BHP, and FMG also contributed to the rise in outbound cargoes.

At the same time, consistent Chinese buying interest and active portside replenishment kept Australian cargo movements firm. Australia's proximity advantage to China and stable supply of mainstream fines further supported offtake, although the gains remained measured amid ample global iron ore availability and cautious sentiment in the downstream steel sector.

Exports from Brazil steady month on month

Brazil's iron ore exports rose slightly by 1.15 percent month on month to 33.43 million mt in May against 33.05 million mt in April. However, exports declined 6 percent year on year from 35.62 million mt in May 2025.

China remained the largest importer, taking in 23.2 million mt, followed by Malaysia at 1.45 million mt and Oman at 0.72 million mt.

The marginal rise in Brazil's iron ore exports in May was mainly supported by improved cargo scheduling and healthy shipment flows from key mining complexes, as producers continued to maintain stable utilization rates and disciplined export programs after the previous month's recovery. Spot bookings for pre labour days holidays in China led to hike in the exports volume in May.

At the same time, steady demand for Brazilian medium- and high-grade fines from Asian buyers supported outbound volumes.

South African exports drop 27% month on month

South Africa's iron ore exports stood at 3.42 million mt in May, a decline of 26.9 percent month on month against 4.68 million mt in April, as per vessel line-up data. Moreover, export volumes plunged by 30.7 percent against 4.94 million mt in May 2025.

China remained the leading importer with 0.98 million mt, followed by The Netherlands at 0.53 million mt.

The sharp decline in iron ore exports in May was mainly driven by weaker vessel loading activity and continued logistical inefficiencies across rail networks, which disrupted the smooth evacuation of material to export terminals. This has however said to be recovered slightly in the latter half of the month.

At the same time, buying interest from China remained subdued amid sufficient availability of Australian and Brazilian cargoes in the seaborne market. Lower arbitrage opportunities, pressure on global iron ore prices, and reduced competitiveness of South African material further weighed on export volumes during the month.

India's exports rebounds over 30% month on month

India's iron ore and pellet exports rose by 33 percent month on month to 3.02 million mt in May from 2.29 million mt in April. Moreover, iron ore and pellet exports grew by 37 percent year on year against 2.2 million mt in the same period last year.

China remained the largest importer with 2.2 million mt, followed by Malaysia with 0.36 million mt.

India's iron ore and pellet exports rebounded sharply in May, primarily supported by stronger cargo dispatches from east coast ports and improved participation from exporters amid better material availability.

Meanwhile, sustained Chinese buying interest and active pellet enquiries kept overseas demand firm. Slight subduedness in domestic prices and better realizations in the overseas market also kept exports attractive, supporting higher movement of iron ore fines and pellets during the month.

Outlook

Global iron ore export flows are expected to remain stable, supported by steady supply from major exporters and continued Chinese procurement. However, comfortable inventories, cautious steel market sentiment, and ample seaborne availability may limit sharp upside in trade activity going forward.

Source: BigMint