India's Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) will invest an estimated $1.62 billion in its Angul and Raigarh steel mills to expand production of value-added downstream products, a company official said on Thursday, November 26.

“We have completed the $2.27 billion capital expenditure planned during the Covid period following the incentives offered by the government. For our next round of investment, we have decided not to take bank loans. Whatever we save annually will be invested back into the business. The company expects to invest around $1.62 billion more in its Angul and Raigarh plants by 2035,” JSL managing director V R Sharma said in a statement.

The investment will support the plan to increase its combined steelmaking capacity from the present 15.5 million mt to 20 million mt in phases. JSL's existing production capacity stands at 12 million mt at Angul and 3.5 million mt at Raigarh.

The additional capacity of 4.5 million mt will be created in phases, with the company maintaining a cautious approach to expansion and capital deployment, Sharma said.

The focus will be on value addition, also shaping its downstream strategy. The new portfolio of coated steel launched by the company is aimed at meeting the requirements of roofing, cladding, industrial buildings, commercial spaces and residential construction, he said.

As India moves towards a crude steel production capacity of around 300 million mt by 2030, the setting up of large steel plants and associated industrial facilities is expected to create a sizeable market for coated products, he added.

He said that a typical large industrial plant could require around 250,000 mt of steel, including nearly 200,000 mt of colour-coated steel, indicating the scale of potential demand.

Warehousing is another major demand driver. The government's efforts to reduce post-harvest losses and improve foodgrain storage are expected to generate requirements for colour-coated and galvanised steel in warehouses being developed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).