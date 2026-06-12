Jindal Steel exceeds performance guarantees with Danieli slab casting technology

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel achieved production results above guaranteed performance levels at its two twin-strand slab casters supplied by Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies for its Angul facility in India.

According to Danieli, the two twin-slab casters at Jindal Steel’s Steel meltshop No. 2 have a total designed capacity of 7.2 million mt per year and produce slabs with thicknesses of 180 mm, 220 mm and 260 mm, widths ranging from 800 mm to 1,700 mm and lengths of 5.5-12 meters.

During the optimization phase, the facility exceeded its guaranteed performance benchmarks, reaching casting speeds of 2.75 m/min for low carbon grades, 2.0 m/min for medium carbon grades and 1.45 m/min for peritectic steel grades. Within 45 days of the first test, the plant achieved 47 heats in a single cast over 33 hours, while maximum throughput reached 10.5 mt/min for low carbon steel grades.

Danieli also stated that strand readiness time improved to 64 minutes, compared to the guaranteed level of 68 minutes, supporting higher production availability. The facility has also reached a consistent output of up to 40 heats per day, contributing to improved productivity, operational efficiency and slab quality.