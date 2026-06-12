 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Jindal...

Jindal Steel exceeds performance guarantees with Danieli slab casting technology

Friday, 12 June 2026 11:50:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel achieved production results above guaranteed performance levels at its two twin-strand slab casters supplied by Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies for its Angul facility in India.

According to Danieli, the two twin-slab casters at Jindal Steel’s Steel meltshop No. 2 have a total designed capacity of 7.2 million mt per year and produce slabs with thicknesses of 180 mm, 220 mm and 260 mm, widths ranging from 800 mm to 1,700 mm and lengths of 5.5-12 meters.

During the optimization phase, the facility exceeded its guaranteed performance benchmarks, reaching casting speeds of 2.75 m/min for low carbon grades, 2.0 m/min for medium carbon grades and 1.45 m/min for peritectic steel grades. Within 45 days of the first test, the plant achieved 47 heats in a single cast over 33 hours, while maximum throughput reached 10.5 mt/min for low carbon steel grades.

Danieli also stated that strand readiness time improved to 64 minutes, compared to the guaranteed level of 68 minutes, supporting higher production availability. The facility has also reached a consistent output of up to 40 heats per day, contributing to improved productivity, operational efficiency and slab quality.


Tags: Slab Semis India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 

Similar articles

Jindal Steel and Power commissions continuous slab caster

23 Jan | Steel News

SMS Siemag completes slab caster modernization at Jindal Stainless

24 Feb | Steel News

Iran lifts export restrictions on steel slabs and flat steel products

12 Jun | Steel News

Russia remains Turkey’s top slab supplier in Jan-Apr 2026 as Vietnam and Algeria gain ground

09 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian slab export price eases slightly though remains near two-year highs

08 Jun | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs exports decline in volume by 43 percent in May

05 Jun | Steel News

Ex-Asia slab prices retreat amid limited demand, lack of supportive factors

05 Jun | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price remains stable at two-year high levels

01 Jun | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price stable week-on-week

26 May | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price shows first decline in eight months

18 May | Flats and Slab