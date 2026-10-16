India's Jindal Ferrous commissions new carbon steel production facility in Odisha

India's Jindal Ferrous Limited (JFL) has commissioned an integrated carbon steel manufacturing facility in the eastern state of Odisha, entailing an investment of $527 million, a company statement said on Friday, October 16.

The mill comprises a 2.2 million mt per year capacity steel melt shop, supported by an integrated sinter plant, basic oxygen furnace (BOF) and associated infrastructure, the company said.

“Built with future-focused automation systems, the plant has been designed to achieve high levels of operational efficiency, making it one of the region's most modern steel facilities,” the company said in the statement.

The company said the integrated configuration would help improve resource utilisation by recycling metallurgical waste through the sinter plant and using process gases across operations. These measures are expected to support operational efficiencies, reduce waste generation and improve the utilisation of energy and raw materials.

The blast furnace incorporates a Level-2 automation platform with an expert model, high top-pressure operation and dry gas-cleaning systems. These technologies are intended to improve process stability, optimise furnace performance and enhance operational reliability.

To achieve a quick and efficient ramp-up, JFL has also tied up with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation, one of the world's leading steel manufacturers, for technical collaboration. Its technical know-how and expertise in this field will help JFL produce quality steel efficiently, the company said.