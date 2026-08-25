India's Jindal Steel and IIT, Hyderabad to partner to develop advanced steel solutions

India's Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, have entered into an agreement aimed at accelerating the development of advanced steel solutions, a company statement said on Tuesday, August 25.

JSL and IIT, Hyderabad will be setting up a 'centre of excellence' focusing on developing applications on use of high strength and value-added steel across various industries. In addition, it will conduct research and developmental activities, technical demonstrations and training projects with various industry stakeholders.

The centre will accelerate the application and adoption of advanced steel solutions across infrastructure, engineering, construction and strategic industrial sectors.

JSL's manufacturing will be leveraged aimed at offering higher performance, metallurgical and engineering expertise to develop and demonstrate applications for high-strength, lower material consumption, reduced weight, faster execution, improved durability and value-added and value-engineered steels that offer higher performance, lower material consumption, reduced weight, faster execution, improved durability and better lifecycle economics, the statement said.

Its applications will span buildings and bridges, penstocks and large-diameter pipes, defense, yellow goods and heavy equipment, power plants, refineries, transportation, heavy engineering and other critical industrial applications. The Centre will work with designers, consultants, engineers, fabricators, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) companies, equipment manufacturers and project developers to identify applications and facilitate the adoption of advanced steel grades, it added.