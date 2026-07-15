India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees consolidated net profit fall 75 percent in Q1 of FY 2026-27

India’s Jindal SAW Limited achieved consolidated net profit of INR 1.04 billion ($10.81 million) in first quarter (April-June) of fiscal year 2026-27, a decline of 75.47 percent over corresponding quarter of previous year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, July 15.

The company’s total revenue from operations was reported at INR 44,52 billion ($462.91 million), a rise of 9 percent

Operations at its Abu Dhabi unit were also impacted due to the closure of key maritime routes across the MENA region, leading to supply chain disruptions and operational constraints, which affected the financial performance of the unit, it said.

The company said that it has launched a joint venture with Buhur Investment Company in Saudi Arabia to set up production lines for helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) and longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes.

The installed capacity will be 3,00,000 mt per annum each for HSAW and LSAW pipes, it said.

The company also said a joint venture agreement has been signed for its ductile iron pipe facility in Saudi Arabia and other corporate actions are under process.

Jindal SAW Limited is a leading producer of LSAW and HSAW pipes, DI pipes, seamless pipes and iron ore pellets.