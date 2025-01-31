India’s JSPL sees 51% decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 9.51 billion ($109.81 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 51 percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, January 31.

The company reported total revenue at INR 117.51 billion ($1.36 billion) during the quarter, a marginal rise of 0.4 percent year on year.

Steel production for the quarter was 1.99 million mt, up by 2.5 percent year on year, while sales increased by five percent over the same period to 1.90 million mt, the company said.