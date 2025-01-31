 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSPL sees 51% decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

Friday, 31 January 2025 11:12:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 9.51 billion ($109.81 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 51 percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, January 31.

The company reported total revenue at INR 117.51 billion ($1.36 billion) during the quarter, a marginal rise of 0.4 percent year on year.

Steel production for the quarter was 1.99 million mt, up by 2.5 percent year on year, while sales increased by five percent over the same period to 1.90 million mt, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees 5% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News

India JSL sees 13% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

31 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees 21% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

25 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees net profit surge 272 % in Q3 FY 2023-24

01 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSPL reports 534% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

01 Nov | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar reports 14% fall in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

29 Jul | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless reports 8% rise in net profit in Q1 of FY 2022-23

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSPL reports 23 percent fall in net profit for Q1 FY 2022-23

18 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSPL Limited sees 65 % fall in net profit in Q4 FY 2021-22

31 May | Steel News

India’s JSPL net profit declines by 27 percent in Q3

09 Feb | Steel News