﻿
English
 | Login 
< Latest Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar reports 14% fall in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

The company reported total income of INR 34.82 billion ($436 million) during the quarter, up 24 percent year on year. “The ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.