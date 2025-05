India’s Jindal SAW Limited, a maker of iron ore pellets and steel pipes, achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 869.00 million ($10.31 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 81.90 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing on the company on Monday, May 5.

The company’s consolidated income was reported at INR 50.67 billion ($601.25 million), a fall of eight percent year on year.