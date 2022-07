Tuesday, 26 July 2022 11:28:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) reported net profit of INR 3.29 billion ($41.31 million) in first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2022-23, up 8 percent over corresponding period of previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Tuesday, July 26.

The country’s largest stainless steel producer, reported total income of INR 54.9 billion ($688.94 million) during the first quarter, up 36 percent over corresponding period of previous fiscal year.