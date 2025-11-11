India’s Jindal Stainless sees consolidated net profit rise 32% in Q2 FY 2025-26

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 8.06 billion ($90.96 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year2025-26, a rise of 32 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, November 11.

The company reported total revenues of INR 108.92 billion ($1.23 billion), a rise of 11.4 percent year on year.

The company said that it witnessed consistent demand across key segments such as industrial pipes and tubes, lifts and elevators, metro, railway coaches, and wagons during the quarter. The white goods segment also gained traction, driven by festival season demand.