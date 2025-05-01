 |  Login 
India’s JSPL slips into red in Q4 of FY 2024-25

Thursday, 01 May 2025 18:32:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) slipped into the red posting a consolidated net loss of INR 3.04 billion ($35.92 million) in fourth quarter (January-March) of fiscal 2024-25, according to a regulatory filing on the company on Thursday, May 1.

The company had posed a net profit of INR 9.33 billion ($110.22 million) in fourth quarter of 2023-24.

JSPL’s total revenue decline to INR 155.25 billion ($1.83 billion) lower than INR 157.5 billion ($1.86 billion) in fourth quarter of 2023-24.

The company produced 2.11 million mt of steel in the fourth quarter up from 2.05 million mt in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, while total sales was recorded at 2.13 million mt, up from 2.01 million mt, according to the filing.


