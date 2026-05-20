India’s JIL commissions continuous color coating line completing $155 million capex program

Jindal India Limited (JIL), part of the B C Jindal Group, has commissioned a new high-speed continuous color coating line at its West Bengal steel mill, completing its $155 million capital expenditure program, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, May 20.

The commissioning comes after the company operationalized a galvanizing coating line, a cold rolling mill and a pickling facility in February, as part of the expansion project, JIL said.

The color coating line with capacity of 275,000 mt per year would enhance the company’s downstream value-added product portfolio and help grow revenue by 75 percent, it said.

The new color coating line is equipped to manufacture a wide range of coated steel products using polyester, epoxy, PVC and Teflon paint coatings, the statement added.