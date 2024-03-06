India’s JSL to invest $79 million in sustainability projects to cut carbon emissions

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 15:18:03 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will invest an estimated $79 million over the next three years in sustainability projects, including renewable energy, to reduce the carbon footprint of its stainless steel production, a company official said on Wednesday, March 6.

“In all, JSL will look to have 300-350 MW of renewable power sources available across its manufacturing units in India - Hisar in Haryana state and Jajpur in Odisha,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.

Mr. Jindal said that the long-term plan is to be net carbon zero by 2050, while the short-term plan is to bring down emissions by 50 percent by 2035.

The company has identified 15-odd sustainability projects. The major renewable projects include two 100 MW RE-RTC (renewable energy - round the clock) projects at Jajpur, a 100 MW RE-RTC at Hisar, a 34.5-MW peak (23 MWp Rooftop Solar + 7 MW Floating Solar + 4.5 MWp Rooftop at Hisar),

The other sustainability projects include use of electric forklifts, chrome pelletization, using a combustion catalyst in boilers, use of waste-heat recovery in arc furnaces, switching fuel from LPG to natural gas, increasing the use of recycled input by five percent, and biomass substitution of coal usage to the extent of seven percent, Jindal said.