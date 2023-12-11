India’s JSL to cut carbon emission by 50 percent before target date of 2035

Monday, 11 December 2023 10:25:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will reduce carbon emissions from its mills by 50 percent well ahead of its target of 2035, as various sustainable projects will be completed earlier, a company statement said on Monday, December 11.

The company is investing an estimated $84 million in sustainability projects that will reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 million mt per year, the statement said.

“We are helping in building a modern, sustainable world with the best-in-class technology, innovation, and investment in R&D to meet the evolving customer requirements to offer high-class stainless steel solutions,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal stated. He said set a mid-term target that by 2035 the company would achieve 50 percent reduction of emissions from the baseline year 2021-2022 but the target would be achieved much earlier.