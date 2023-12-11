﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSL to cut carbon emission by 50 percent before target date of 2035

Monday, 11 December 2023 10:25:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will reduce carbon emissions from its mills by 50 percent well ahead of its target of 2035, as various sustainable projects will be completed earlier, a company statement said on Monday, December 11.

The company is investing an estimated $84 million in sustainability projects that will reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 million mt per year, the statement said.

“We are helping in building a modern, sustainable world with the best-in-class technology, innovation, and investment in R&D to meet the evolving customer requirements to offer high-class stainless steel solutions,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal stated. He said set a mid-term target that by 2035 the company would achieve 50 percent reduction of emissions from the baseline year 2021-2022 but the target would be achieved much earlier.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s Jindal Hunting Energy Services completes plant for manufacture of OCTG

19 Sep | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest in RSSL to increase penetration of infrastructure sector

19 Sep | Steel News

India’s Jindal Group continues investments in Oman

06 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSL lines up $292 million capex for fiscal year 2023-24

08 Jun | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless Ltd completes $262 million Odisha mill expansion

28 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSL Limited to build two rooftop solar plants at its stainless steel mills

07 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSPL Ltd firms up capex for 3 million mt greenfield steel mill project in Andhra Pradesh

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL Limited to invest in renewable energy to produce green stainless steel

19 Apr | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless board approves project to double capacity

27 Jul | Steel News

JSPL sets up India’s first plant to manufacture head-hardened rails

07 Sep | Steel News