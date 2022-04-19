﻿
India’s JSL Limited to invest in renewable energy to produce green stainless steel

Tuesday, April 19
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will invest in setting up a renewable energy, solar and wind, generation capacity of 300 MW across three states in India, a company official said on Tuesday, April 19.

The company will not make any further investments in creating thermal energy generation capacity, and wind and solar farms in the states of Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan will be used for the manufacture of green stainless steel, JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said but did not disclose the investment figures as he indicated that it would be premature at this stage.

JSL is India’s largest stainless steel producer operating a mill of 1.1 million mt per year at Jajpur in Odisha and implementing an ongoing expansion project to ramp up capacity to 2.1 million mt per year. The mill currently sources its energy requirements from a captive 264 MW thermal power plant.


