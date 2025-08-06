India’s MSSSL orders advanced blooming mill from Danieli

Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited (MSSSL), a leading special steel manufacturer in India, has placed a significant order with Danieli India Limited for a state-of-the-art new blooming mill, according to a company statement on Wednesday, August 6.

The investment marks a strategic move by MSSSL to enhance its production capacity and drive innovation within the special steel sector. The blooming mill will have the capability to roll rounds up to 200 mm in diameter from blooms sized as large as 380 mm x 420 mm, providing improved product flexibility and superior quality control.

Leadership in special steel manufacturing

“This project is more than just an expansion. It reflects our commitment to leading the future of special steel manufacturing in India,” said Vipul Mashruwala, president of MSSSL. “Partnering with Danieli equips us with best-in-class technology to precisely and sustainably meet rising domestic and global demands.”

Facility upgrade to serve key industries

The new blooming mill is scheduled for installation at MSSSL’s Hospet plant in Karnataka, enabling the company to better serve high-grade special steel demand across key industries such as automotive, engineering, bearings, oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure.