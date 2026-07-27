India's Jindal Steel sees consolidated net profit fall 44% in Q1 FY 2026-27

India's Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 8.43 billion ($87.46 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a decline of 43.53 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, July 27.

The company reported consolidated revenue of INR 154.82 billion ($1.60 billion), a rise of 25.92 percent year on year.

The company's operations achieved crude steel production of 2.40 million mt during the first quarter, a rise of 15 percent, while finished steel sales were up 17 percent to 2.23 million mt, both year on year.