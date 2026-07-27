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India's Jindal Steel sees consolidated net profit fall 44% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Monday, 27 July 2026 10:25:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 8.43 billion ($87.46 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a decline of 43.53 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, July 27.

The company reported consolidated revenue of INR 154.82 billion ($1.60 billion), a rise of 25.92 percent year on year.

The company's operations achieved crude steel production of 2.40 million mt during the first quarter, a rise of 15 percent, while finished steel sales were up 17 percent to 2.23 million mt, both year on year.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Jindal 

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