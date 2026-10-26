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Jindal Steel Limited sees consolidated net profit rise 21% in Q2 of FY 2026-27

Monday, 26 October 2026 11:41:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved consolidated net profit of INR 1.23 million ($13.09 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of INR 530 million ($5.58 million) in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, October 26.

The company reported total revenues of INR 152.9 billion ($1.61 billion), a rise of 26 percent.

Production of finished steel was 2.4 million mt during the second quarter a rise of 2 percent over the corresponding quarter of previous year. Sales were reported at 2.38 million mt, a growth of 27 percent, the company said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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