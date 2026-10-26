Jindal Steel Limited sees consolidated net profit rise 21% in Q2 of FY 2026-27

India's Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved consolidated net profit of INR 1.23 million ($13.09 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of INR 530 million ($5.58 million) in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, October 26.

The company reported total revenues of INR 152.9 billion ($1.61 billion), a rise of 26 percent.

Production of finished steel was 2.4 million mt during the second quarter a rise of 2 percent over the corresponding quarter of previous year. Sales were reported at 2.38 million mt, a growth of 27 percent, the company said.