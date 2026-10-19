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India's Jindal SAW sees 69% fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2026-27

Monday, 19 October 2026 12:14:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Jindal SAW Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 470.40 million ($4.94 million) during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a decline of 69 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, October 19.

The company reported consolidated revenue of INR 44.72 billion ($470 million) during the quarter, a rise of six percent year on year.

Jindal SAW Limited is a leading producer of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) and longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes, DI pipes, seamless pipes and iron ore pellets.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Jindal 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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