India's Jindal SAW sees 69% fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2026-27

India's Jindal SAW Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 470.40 million ($4.94 million) during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a decline of 69 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, October 19.

The company reported consolidated revenue of INR 44.72 billion ($470 million) during the quarter, a rise of six percent year on year.

Jindal SAW Limited is a leading producer of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) and longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes, DI pipes, seamless pipes and iron ore pellets.