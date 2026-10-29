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Jindal India commissions galvanizing line in West Bengal

Thursday, 29 October 2026 10:31:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Jindal India Limited (JIL) has commissioned a continuous galvanizing line (CGL) at its steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, involving an investment of $5 million, a company statement said on Wednesday, October 29.

Following the commissioning, the company's production capacity of prime coils will increase by 51 percent to 889 mt per day, the company said.

As part of the revamp, JIL has more than doubled the line's furnace capacity, from 22 mt per hour to 45 mt per hour. It has also increased the line speed from 150 to 200 metres per minute.

The project included an electrolytic cleaning line (ECL), a second recoiler and greater strip accumulation capacity. Other improvements included increased heating furnace capacity and enhanced cooling performance, the company said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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