India's Jindal Steel Limited has launched an expanded portfolio of branded coated steel products aimed at strengthening its presence in the value-added construction segment, a company segment said on Thursday, November 26.

The products including the widest 1,650 mm coated steel offering will be sold under brands like Panther Prime ColorPlus, Panther ColorPro Plus, Panther ColorPro and Panther ColorPro Classic - with different coating specifications and product positioning.

The launch of these colour-coated coils, bare metallic-coated steel and specialised building products under the Jindal Panther brand marks the expansion of the company's product strategy beyond conventional steel offerings, targeting demand from roofing, cladding, industrial buildings, commercial establishments and residential construction.

The company said the wider 1,650 mm format would provide greater design flexibility and coverage efficiency, while the differentiated coating specifications would allow customers to select products according to performance requirements and applications.