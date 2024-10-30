 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 8.8 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 13:35:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 415,682 mt, down by 20.8 percent compared to 524,666 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 4.67 million mt of scrap, down by 8.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.79 million mt, up by 60.7 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.23 million mt and 476,949 mt of scrap, down 42.4 percent and 35.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 397,308 mt in the January-September period this year, up from 320,560 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 22.1 percent in August from July

18 Oct | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-July

02 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August

30 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 7.4 percent in January-August

27 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.1 percent in July from June

13 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fell in August from July

13 Sep | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 10.0 percent in January-June

06 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-July

02 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 6.5 percent in January-July

29 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.2 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News