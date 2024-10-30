Japan’s steel scrap exports down 8.8 percent in January-September

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 415,682 mt, down by 20.8 percent compared to 524,666 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 4.67 million mt of scrap, down by 8.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.79 million mt, up by 60.7 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.23 million mt and 476,949 mt of scrap, down 42.4 percent and 35.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 397,308 mt in the January-September period this year, up from 320,560 mt in the same period of the previous year.