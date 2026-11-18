According to data released by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in October this year decreased by 37.6 percent on a tonnage basis compared to the previous month, totaling 12 ships, comprising 11 bulk carriers and one tanker, with an aggregate of 431,550 gross tons. In September, orders totaled 20 ships with an aggregate of 691,650 gross tons.

In the January-October period this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 174 ships with an aggregate of 7.36 million gross tons, up 7.1 percent year on year.

On the other hand, Japan delivered 15 ships for export in October, totaling 801,109 gross tons, compared to 19 ships totaling 778,014 gross tons in September.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, Japan delivered 168 ships for export, totaling 7.67 million gross tons, increasing by 4.1 percent year on year.