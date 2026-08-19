Japan's new ship export orders fall 38.1 percent in July 2026 from June

According to data released by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in July this year decreased by 38.1 percent on a tonnage basis compared to the previous month, totaling 22 ships with an aggregate of 873,780 gross tons. The orders included two general cargo ships, 16 bulk carriers and four tankers. In June, orders totaled 36 ships with an aggregate of 1.41 million gross tons.

In the January-July period this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 133 ships with an aggregate of 5.88 million gross tons, up 8.5 percent year on year.

On the other hand, Japan delivered 24 ships for export in July, totaling 1.10 million gross tons, compared to 10 ships totaling 578,559 gross tons in June.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, Japan delivered 128 ships for export, totaling 5.83 million gross tons, increasing by 12.1 percent year on year.