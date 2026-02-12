Japan’s new ship export orders down 69.8 percent in January 2026 from December

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in January this year moved down by 69.8 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to eight bulk carriers and one oil tanker, compared to 27 ships recorded in December, totaling 438,600 gross tons.

On the other hand, in January, Japan delivered 22 ships for export, totaling 923,217 gross tons, compared to eight ships totaling 374,664 gross tons recorded in December.