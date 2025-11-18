Japan’s new ship export orders down 42.8% in Oct 2025 from Sept

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in October this year moved down by 42.8 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to nine ships, including two general cargo ships, five carriers and two tankers, compared to 19 ships recorded in September, totaling 392,814 gross tons.

In the first ten months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 141 ships with an aggregate of 6.87 million gross tons, down 31.4 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in October, Japan delivered 18 ships for export, totaling 708,153 gross tons, compared to 20 ships totaling 791,080 gross tons recorded in September.

Meanwhile, in the first ten months of this year, Japan delivered 170 ships for export, totaling 7.37 million gross tons, increasing by 5.5 percent year on year.