Japan’s new ship export orders up 55.8 percent in November 2025 from October

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in November this year moved up by 55.8 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 18 ships, including two general cargo ships and 16 carriers, compared to nine ships recorded in October, totaling 612,050 gross tons.

In the first 11 months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 159 ships with an aggregate of 7.48 million gross tons, down 27 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in November, Japan delivered 13 ships for export, totaling 578,351 gross tons, compared to 18 ships totaling 708,153 gross tons recorded in October.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of this year, Japan delivered 183 ships for export, totaling 7.95 million gross tons, increasing by 7.4 percent year on year.