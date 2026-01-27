Japan’s new ship export orders down 16.5 percent in 2025

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in December last year moved up by 137.7 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 27 ships, including six general cargo ships and 21 carriers, compared to 18 ships recorded in November, totaling 1.54 million gross tons.

In 2025, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 186 ships with an aggregate of 8.94 million gross tons, down 16.5 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in December, Japan delivered eight ships for export, totaling 374,664 gross tons, compared to 13 ships totaling 578,351 gross tons recorded in November.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Japan delivered 191 ships for export, totaling 8.32 million gross tons, increasing by 1.2 percent compared to 2024.