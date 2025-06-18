Japan’s new ship export orders down 48 percent in May from April

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in May this year moved down by 48.0 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 13 ships, including 11 carriers and 2 container ships, compared to 19 ships recorded in April, totaling 884,100 gross tons.

In the first five months this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 71 ships with an aggregate of 3.67 million gross tons, down 29.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in May, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 535,529 gross tons, compared to 11 ships totaling 436,396 gross tons recorded in April.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, Japan delivered 82 ships for export, totaling 3.50 million gross tons, increasing by 0.5 percent year on year.