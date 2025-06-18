 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s new ship export orders down 48 percent in May from April

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 14:43:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in May this year moved down by 48.0 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 13 ships, including 11 carriers and 2 container ships, compared to 19 ships recorded in April, totaling 884,100 gross tons.

In the first five months this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 71 ships with an aggregate of 3.67 million gross tons, down 29.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in May, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 535,529 gross tons, compared to 11 ships totaling 436,396 gross tons recorded in April.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, Japan delivered 82 ships for export, totaling 3.50 million gross tons, increasing by 0.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s new ship export orders down 52.7 percent in April from March

21 May | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in March from February

14 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall in February from January

12 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall 44.5 percent in January from December

13 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 6.7 percent in 2024

27 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline by 65.6 percent in November from October

12 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fell in August from July

13 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline in July from June

15 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders went up in June from May

12 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in May from April

19 Jun | Steel News