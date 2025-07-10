Japan’s new ship export orders up 53.3 percent in June 2025 from May

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in June this year moved up by 53.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 23 ships, including 21 carriers and two tankers, compared to 13 ships recorded in May, totaling 1.35 million gross tons.

In the first half this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 94 ships with an aggregate of 5.02 million gross tons, down 31.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in June, Japan delivered 22 ships for export, totaling 1.12 million gross tons, compared to 14 ships totaling 535,529 gross tons recorded in April.

Meanwhile, in the first half this year, Japan delivered 104 ships for export, totaling 4.62 million gross tons, increasing by 8.7 percent year on year.